THE Duke and Duchess Hair and Beauty Salon is a luxury, one-of-a-kind salon catering for all your hair, beauty and aesthetic requirements.

Situated in Nueva Andalucia, and just a 10 minute drive from Marbella, it is the ultimate place to relax, indulge and spoil yourself in luxurious surroundings.

Derry Barton (Duke of Marbella) and Rebecca (Duchess of Marbella) have over 15 years’ experience of training in beauty and aesthetics and have brought their magic to Marbella!

All the treatments on offer are of the royal standard and all the clients are treated like royalty.

Allow their qualified and experienced stylists and beauty therapists work their magic on you, and emerge to the world, looking and feeling a million dollars!

Rebecca and Derry and their team offer an incredible range of all the best, most current and cutting- edge beauty and hair treatments.

Laser hair removal, teeth- whitening and tattoo removal are just some of the specialist treatments they provide. Invest in locks to die for with their fabulous range of hair extensions, or treat yourself to their legendary Russian lash extensions or one of their many eyebrow maintenance treatments, including microblading, HD brows and henna brows.

The new to the market, Hydro Photo- Shop machine, the Adonis 10 machine are the latest investments in Duke and Duchess Salon, and both machines offer revolutionary results to clients. The Hydro Photo- Shop machine is excellent for helping to erase fine lines and wrinkles, correct hyper- pigmentation, shrinking enlarged pores and improving overall skin tone and texture. The Adonis 10 machine is the ultimate tool for helping clients achieve a slimmer and more athletic physique by reducing abdominal fat, while simultaneously building muscle. This miracle machine has to be tried to be believed!

For more information on Duke and Duchess Hair and Beauty Salon or to make a treatment booking, call: +34 951 741728 or +34 670 481 509. Check out them out on Facebook on ‘Duke and Duchess salon’, or on Instagram on ‘Dukeandduchess_marbella’ or their website HERE.