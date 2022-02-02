A FEMALE cyclist has died and another has been seriously injured after a horror collision involving a truck in Sevilla.

Police said the woman on the bike was declared dead at the scene and another cyclist was taken to hospital.

The crash happened near the junction of the SE-3306 near Bollullos de la Mitacio at about 12.10pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after an eyewitness raised the alarm that two cyclists had been hit by a truck.

The pair collided with the moving vehicle and were flung off-road into a ditch following the dramatic crash, according to the authorities.

The ambulance service said the second cyclist was treated at the scene for her injuries before being taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

READ ALSO: