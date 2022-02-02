A MISSING pensioner who had been the target of a day-long search by authorities in Spain has still not been located.

The 79-year-old went missing on Tuesday with his family fearing that the pensioner with reduced mobility could be in danger.

A police search involving drones and helicopters was launched on Wednesday morning but the elderly man has still not been found.

The pensioner was last seen on Tuesday El Cerro del Andevalo in Huelva at around 11am.

He had told family members he planned to go for a walk to a nearby field, close to the city’s army barracks, but never returned home.

Anyone with information that could help police uncover the man’s whereabouts is asked to get in touch with their local force.

