A SPANISH YouTuber has won almost €90,000 in a virtual competition inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game that has broken viewing records.

The six day event involving 12 matches was organized by two of Spain’s most famous youtubers, El Rubius and AuronPlay and was live streamed on the Twitch platform.

The tournament brought together all the top Spanish-speaking content creators, setting a new record in terms of audience.

During the first day of the ‘Squid Game Minecraft’ it officially became the most watched Twitch Rival – which describes a competition between streamers made through the platform) in the history of the channel.

150 creators. $100,000. Winner takes all.



Twitch Rivals: Squidcraft Games



Watch January 19-24

More than two million spectators tuned in to watch the live streams, which maintained an average attendance of one million, breaking the previous record by more than 200.000 viewers.

Twitch Rivals Squidcraft Games set new record of the series!

Read on how many viewers tuned it to for the 1st day of the event, and which streamers were watched the most?

Some 150 participants fought it out in this pseudo ‘life and death’ competition to win biggest prize to this date, a whopping $100,000 (€89,480).

OllieGamerz, whose real name is Sergio Carbonell, a 26-year-old from Murcia, was the one to win the huge prize plus over 2,000 subscribers on Twitch.

A 30-year-old from Lugo in Spain’s Galicia region, ElXokas (Joaquin Dominguez), came in second place but became the most followed streamer with peaks of one million live viewers.

The competition included tests designed on those from the Squid Game series, from Green light, red light to the ropes or the glass bridge, also adding other local challenges like hide and seek, the chair game and the hot potato.

