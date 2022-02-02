2 bedroom Flat for sale in Darnius - € 180,000

Flat Darnius, Girona 2 beds 2 baths € 180,000

Nice ground floor apartment with private patio in a quiet area of Darnius town. It consists of 85 m2 useful and distributed in a large entrance hall, kitchen-office, living room with fireplace, 1 double bedroom, 1 bathroom with shower and a suite with bathroom with bathtub. The courtyard has an area of 65 m2, plus a nice porch area of about 21 m2 where you can enjoy pleasant family time, and a large storage room of 19 m2. Darnius is an attractive village, equipped with the most important services, about 15 km from the city of Figueres and about 30-40 km from the best beaches of the Costa… See full property details