3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 395,000

Finca/Country House Finestrat, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 395,000

For sale country house with an independent apartment of Mediterranean style with good location and with beautiful views of the countryside and mountains, partially to the sea, facing southwest.Ideal for those who enjoy natural landscapes and want to live in communion with nature and only 2 minutes from all services.The house is on a rustic plot of 4,600m2, planted with fruit trees, with garden areas, BBQ area and large sunny terrace with private pool, large parking area.MAIN HOUSE distributed on two floors with living room, with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,… See full property details