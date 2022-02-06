A MAJOR airline has warned holidaymakers of new alcohol laws in place at some areas of the Balearic Islands.

EasyJet has urged customers to take note of new rules on the islands mean ahead of their trip.

Anyone attempting to book an All Inclusive stay in these destinations via the budget airline is given the following message: “Due to a change in Spanish law which affects certain resorts in the Balearic islands, alcoholic drinks are now limited to three per person at lunch and dinner as part of the all inclusive basis.”

This means that tourists will be limited to just six drinks each day as part of their package at hotels in certain areas.

The law came in during 2020, after the government on the Balearic Islands vowed to crack down on binge drinking on the Islands.

Officials banned happy hours, pub crawls and two-for-one drink offers in three of the most popular tourist destinations.

Alcohol cannot be sold in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, while advertising party boards in certain areas are also forbidden.

The rules came into place in San Antonio in Ibiza and Playa de Palma and Magaluf on Mallorca.

Anyone looking to purchase more than the daily six drink limit at an all-inclusive hotel in these areas must pay extra for them.

READ ALSO: