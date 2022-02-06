IF you want to buy a home in Benahavis (Malaga), Calvia (Mallorca, Balearic Islands) or Pozuelo de Alarcon (Madrid) you are going to have to splash out an average of more than €1.1 million.
And rentals are hardly less affordable at an average of €1,900 a month in what have been listed as the three priciest municipalities in Spain.
Of the three, Benahavis – home to the ultra-exclusive La Zagaleta estate where Hugh Grant, Rod Stewart and Vladimir Putin are rumoured to have homes – is the most expensive. Here property prices are an average of €1.5 million, according to real estate portal Idealista.
In Calvia the average asking price is €1.178 million, just pipping Pozuelo de Alarcon, which is at €1.176 million.On the Costa Blanca the highest entry on the list is Javea (€634,000) for seventh spot, while Altea is in ninth (€561,000).
READ MORE:
- ANALYSIS: How the pandemic practice of working from home is driving up property prices in rural Spain
- PROPERTY: Malaga is the city in Spain where house prices are rising the fastest
- Property of the week: Buy a 19th century mansion in northern Spain for less than a townhouse in Fulham