3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 595,000

Penthouse Mijas Costa, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 595,000

Panoramic sea views. 300 meters to the beach. Large terraces + sunny roof terrace all day. Roof terrace with jacuzzi and 100% privacy. Property ready to move into. Very spacious penthouse located in the exclusive La Joya urbanization (next to Club La Costa) facing the sea and very close to La Cala de Mijas. It is distributed as follows: Ground floor: Entrance Hall with guest toilet. Large living room with fireplace, large windows, lots of natural light and sea views, with access to the semi-covered front terrace facing south, with awnings and panoramic views of the sea and the common areas of… See full property details