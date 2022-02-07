A British resident from Javea has been arrested for stealing 150 butano cylinders from northern Costa Blanca retailers.

The thefts started in late October 2021 with petrol stations, hardware shops, and supermarkets being plundered in Benitachell, Javea, Pedreguer, and Teulada-Moraira.

STOLEN BUTANO

The man would always strike at dawn when the outlets were closed.

He forced the padlocks of the outdoor cages where the cylinders were stored.

The total value of the stolen items, which also included five propane cannisters, is said to be over €6,200.

No reason has been given for why he committed the crimes and whether the cylinders were being resold at a discount to eager customers.

He was tracked down by the Guardia Civil via his car registration plate.

The man has been charged with 12 robberies with force and also with the theft of a motor vehicle.

Five stolen butano cylinders were found at his home along with a pair of shears used to break the cage padlocks.

He was bailed by a Denia court who ordered the seizure of his passport in case he tries to skip the country.

