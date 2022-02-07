A man fell six metres down a Torrevieja well on Monday after he tried to rescue a dog.

Both were both rescued within an hour.

The incident happened in an area of the La Mata natural park between the city’s El Chaparral and La Siesta urbanisations.

Emergency services were called just after 2.00 pm.

RESCUE SCENE (Alicante Bomberos image)

The dog had fallen down the well and a man who was walking on a near-by path heard barking coming out of the opening.

He decided to see if he could rescue the animal but ended up meeting the same fate as he tumbled down to join it.

Fortunately neither were injured but they were trapped six metres down.

A fire crew lowered a ladder for the man to climb up while the dog was hoisted up to safety.

Early reports from the fire service said the animal’s owner was not spotted at the accident scene.

READ MORE: