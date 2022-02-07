A BUSINESS boost for commerce and hospitality in an area popular with expats has been launched.

Orihuela City Council launched the Saint Valentine-themed initiative in a bid to boost local sales among businesses still suffering in the post-pandemic fallout of Covid lockdowns.

‘Fall in love with the Commerce and Hospitality of Orihuela’ is aimed particularly at the hospitality industry in the run up to the February 14 celebrations.

Councillor for Commerce, Víctor Bernabéu, and Ascensio Pérez, the president of a local business group, in a year that is: “going to be quite intense in terms of promotional campaigns.”

The Association of Merchants of the Municipality of Orihuela (ACMO) has already prepared shop windows with special decoration and signage to publicise the campaign.

all the commercial and gastronomic wealth of our municipality.

Bernabéu stressed: “We have to go hand in hand to achieve our ultimate goal, which is that Orihuela is consolidated as the commercial capital of Vega Baja.”

“For this, we have a contest where we will reward the three best shop windows in Orihuela and a fourth prize for the most popular window voted by visitors,” he continued.

The €50 prize can be spent in any of the participating shops or restaurants.

ACMO boss Pérez said, “We want to make a ‘mix’ between commerce and hospitality, that is why the prizes can be used in both sectors.”

Further details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/acmorihuela

