THERE was a huge upset in the European Cricket League today as French side Dreux thrashed Tunbridge Wells.

The English side hit 86 runs all out with Dreux, who went into the match bottom of the table, coasting home by hitting 88 runs and losing no wickets.

Players to watch

Leading the chase was Dreux batter Hamza Niaz who bludgeoned 51 runs off just 12 balls.

Elsewhere, Star CC from Bath clawed back some English national pride by beating the French outfit by 90 runs.

They scored a hefty 154 runs losing five wickets, while Dreux could only manage 64 runs, also losing five wickets.

Danish side Svanholm narrowly beat Helsinki Titans by 23 runs with batsman Musa Shaheen hitting a mammoth 83 runs off 37 balls.

In the penultimate match of the day Svanholm beat Star CC by seven wickets having been set a run target of 80.

The final game of the day saw Austrian Cricket Tigers beat Helsinki Titans by 10 wickets, easily overcoming a run chase of 83.

The wicket at the Cartama Oval this week has been very batter-friendly, with big scores being hit and wickets proving hard to come by.

The group action continues until March 11, with matches played from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Champions Week to find the ultimate winner promises to be entertaining and will be held from March 14 to 18 at the same times.

For more information, visit https://www.ecn.cricket/european-cricket-league

