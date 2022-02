Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 259,000

This 2 bedrooom apartment is situated on the new Golden Mile between San Pedro and Estepona. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining- living area, kitchen and 2 big terraces. There is a parking in the underground garage included. The comunity is gated and has nice pool area. A perfect holiday home close to the best golf courses… See full property details