AN international art exhibition, showing 51 artists from 15 different countries, has opened in Fuengirola this week.

The exhibition in the coastal city’s Svenska Kyrkan gallery has been curated by Nok Chutima Kerdpitak and runs from February 6 to 17.

Curator Nok Chutima Kerdpitak

The show fosters an ‘open-window’ ethos which includes artists from all walks of life, not dependent on their artistic academic background or career paths.

The artwork is based on “visual stories” reflecting the artists’ life journeys.

Photos provided by Nok

The show is a collaborative artist-led mission, which aims to support self taught artists, those considered outsiders by the art world.

The collection has been shown around the world including at galleries in London, France, Barcelona, Thailand, Amsterdam and New Zealand and South Korea before moving to southern Spain.

Photos provided by Nok

Some of the exhibiting artists are well-recognized internationally, and have their artwork as a permanent collection of various museums and art establishments.

Curator Nok Kerdpitak says “’Outsiders’ Echoes’ exhibition is an eclectic mix with very diverse styles of art, such as Naive Art, Outsider Art, Visionary Art and Contemporary Art. The show includes work of art created by individuals with different levels of capability, mentally or physically.”

Find the exhibition on instagram @uncookedculture

READ MORE: