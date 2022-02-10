BOGUS branded luxury jewellery items with a retail value close to €1 million have been discovered in shipping containers at the port of Alicante.

The counterfeits were manufactured in China and were awaiting customs clearance.

Authorities said the final destination of the goods was Algeria.

BOXED-UP FAKES

2,907 pieces were discovered during container inspections by the Guardia Civil and customs officers from the Tax Agency.

The haul of fake products using the names of internationally-known companies had a total price tag of €960,754.

No arrests have been made so far as the Guardia Civil continues its investigation.

