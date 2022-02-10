A LABOURER was seriously injured after falling 10metres from the roof of a warehouse, police say.

Emergency services rushed to Villamartin in Santa Cadiz at around 1.00pm on Wednesday (February 9).

Terrified eyewitnesses raised the alarm after they saw the man plummet from the deck of a warehouse in the El Chaparral industrial estate.

The 38-year-old fell 10m after the upper section gave way, sending the worker hurling towards the ground.

Members of the Civil Guard, the Local Police and a helicopter from the 061 Health Emergency Center raced to the scene and the worker was taken to the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cadiz.

112 has alerted the Occupational Risk Prevention Center of the event.

