4 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool - € 380,500

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 380,500

For Sale: This single level villa is located in a tranquil residential area of Javea with close proximity to the coast and amenities. There are currently 3 bedrooms with one benefitting from having two rooms giving the possibility to make a 4th bedroom, sitting room or dressing room. The kitchen is large with dining area and access to a south facing terrace, while the ample living room with chimney has an adjacent room currently utilized as an office. The property has been renovated and includes UPVC double glazing throughout with gas central heating. There are many storage options including… See full property details