ORIHUELA is now the municipality with the most charging points for electric vehicles throughout the Valencian Community.

Four new charging stations have been commissioned for public use.

CLEANER, GREENER CITY – New charging points in Orihuela

Some 17 charging points are already in operation through the municipality, with the four new stations at Hurchillo, Campoamor, Avenida Teodomiro and the Urban Ecological Gardens.

Most of the cost has been covered by a 23,000 euro grant from the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) within the Program Savings and Energy Efficiency in Transportation.

Orihuela City Council only had to pay 12,000 euros towards the total 35,000 euro bill.

FREE TO USE: Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, “fills up”

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, stressed, “with these new points continue to promote the use of electric vehicles and continue our goal of having a more sustainable city and respect for the environment.”

The recharging stations are Type 2 (semi-rapid) with the possibility of charging two vehicles at the same time.

They are entirely free for users with Iberdrola’s Smart Mobility app.

The council is working to reduce the consumption of energy by using sustainable mobility by reducing IVTM (vehicle tax) by 25% for hybrid vehicles and by 75% on fully electric cars.

Hybrid and zero commission vehicles are also replacing the current stock of vehicles used by the local government.

On the popular expat areas throughout the Orihuela Costa, charging points can also be found in Playa Flamenca, Aguamarina, Playa de La Zenia (2) and up to seven more locations in other streets.

In addition to the council charging points, existing stations in private parking areas at shopping centres, car parks and supermarkets bring the total number to more than 50.

READ MORE: Grants of up to €7,000 should soon be available for buyers of electric cars in Spain’s Valencia region