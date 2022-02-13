ST VALENTINE’S DAY is looming and many singletons will be left wondering, “where in the world is the best place to find love?”

If those looking for love live in Spain, they’re in luck.

Research by wethrift considered the factors that go into a date like nightlife options, cinema prices and the cost of a romantic meal (for those on a budget).

The top two places in the world turn out to be Madrid and Barcelona.

Wethrift found there are hundreds of reasons for singles to be mad for Madrid, with 733 romantic restaurants and 714 nightlife options across the capital.

Additionally, the city is home to 23 adult shops and 45 ‘hour hotels’, meaning Madrid is truly the best for a ‘quick(ie) visit’.

Spain’s second city, Barcelona, also came second in the research.

The price of date was considered good value,with the average price of two cinema tickets costing €18,00 and average date night meal valued at €50,00.

Additionally, there are a total of 785 romantic restaurants where couples can sample the gastronomic delights of Catalonia, as well as each other.

Interestingly, the data shows that the top eight cities in the world for singles to find love are all found in Europe.

With third place getting filled by Berlin, fourth place is taken by Rome.

London and Paris tie for fifth place, with London offering more speed dating opportunities than any other European city.

Outside of Europe, Singapore is officially the top city in the world to find love, ranking at ninth place overall.

Full details of the research, including methodology can be found by clicking here

