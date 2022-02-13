A BENIDORM street was showered with glass as the windows of a seventh floor apartment were blown out by a gas explosion.

The shocking scenes happened on Friday, February 11, at 6:40pm as people walked by on Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza.

DEVASTATION: Image courtesy of Benidorm Fire Brigade

Firefighters confirm it was a gas buildup that caused the explosion, in the Rincón de Loix area of the city.

Several windows in the apartment were broken and neighbours were evacuated from the building.

GAS BUILD-UP TO BLAME: Image courtesy of Benidorm Fire Brigade

It is believed gas had accumulated in the apartment following a leak or the resident’s neglect.

Reports confirm that no-one was hurt or injured, but ‘considerable damage’ was caused to the fabric of the 11-storey block.

Four fire engines, several ambulances, Local & National Police attended the scene, with work later carried out to secure the building’s balcony.

READ MORE: Benidorm explosion risk as gas cylinders are exposed to the sun on Costa Blanca apartment patio in Spain