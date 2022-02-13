A FAMILY home in Elche was cordoned off by security forces on Friday, February 11, after the bodies of three family members were found in a shed.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Local Police as the alleged murderer of his parents and his 10 year-old sibling, believed to be his brother.

As a team of forensics experts combed the entire property, in the Algoda area of the city, the victims’ bodies were being transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Alicante where autopsies will be carried out over the weekend.

The gruesome discovery only came about when two aunts visited the house to see why they hadn’t heard from the family for some days.

With the son alone in the house, he reportedly admitted that he’d shot dead his family with a hunting gun on Tuesday (February 8) and bundled them into their nearby shed.

According to informacion.es, local sources pointed to a possible family dispute over low school grades, which led his parents to disable the family WiFi and take away the son’s mobile phone.

