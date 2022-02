Apartment Playa Flamenca, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 150,000

Last 3 remaining properties located in Playa Flamenca within walking distance to La Florida commercial centre. Very close to all the amenities of Villamartin and La Zenia Boulevard. The last 3 remaining properties have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open plan living, located on the ground floor with patio doors opening onto the private garden. The communal area has both an adults and childerens pool. gardens and a childrens play area… See full property details