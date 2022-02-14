SOME six ships have been damaged in a fire at a port in Huelva.

Firefighters were called to the ??Isla Cristina port at around 2pm on Sunday (February 13).

Fire crews rushed to get the blaze under control and despite six ships suffering damage -as well as the structure of a nearby warehouse – there were no injuries.

Eight fire engines and a 15-strong crew tackled the flames before finally bringing the blaze under control at 6pm on Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Huelva and the Civil Guard said an investigation will be carried out.

READ ALSO: