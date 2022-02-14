A 30-year-old woman has died in a horror crash that left her car embedded in a palm tree in Cadiz.

One other was injured in the accident after the vehicle careened off the road and crashed into a palm tree on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Luis de Gongora in the Saladillo area of Algeciras shortly before 9.50pm.

Members of the Local Police and the emergency services of the Andalusian Health Service attended the scene.

They discovered the mangled wreckage of the car on its side, wedged into a palm tree.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medics.

Her 29-year-old passenger was taken to the Punta Europa hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing, police confirmed.

