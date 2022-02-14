JAVIER Bardem has one the Best Actor award at the Goya gala.

The 52-year-old Canary Islander picked up his seventh cabezon, his sixth as an actor, for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa’s El Buen Patron (The Good Boss).

Actor Javier Bardem during the 36th annual Goya Film Awards in Valencia on Saturday 12 February, 2022 (Image: Cordon Press)

On collecting the award at the event, held in Valencia, he dedicated his Goya to his wife, Madrid-born Penelope Cruz, his children Leonardo and Luna, and his mother Pilar.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the Goya Film Awards (Image: Cordon Press)

The actor paid tribute to his three co-nominees: Luis Tosar, Eduard Fernandez and Javier Camara.

“It is an honour to be with these three actors whom I love and admire very much.

He added: “Thanks to MediaPro, to my cast mates for their talent and professionalism and to Fernado Leon for creating characters like this, I love you very much.”

Bardem, director Fernando Leon de Aranoa and producer Jaume Roures at the Goya Film Awards (Image: Cordon Press)

El Buen Patron was the big winner of the festival with six awards. It was conceived as a humorous continuation of Los Lunes al Sol also directed by León de Aranoa.

Bardem had starred in the 2003 film as well, which scooped five Goyas, including one for Bardem as Best Actor.

In this year’s event Cordoba singer Maria Jose Llergo was the only one of the eight Andalusian nominees to win a Goya.

Singer Maria Jose Llergo (Image: Cordon Press)

She won the award for best original song with her performance of ‘Te espera el mar’ in the film ‘Mediterraneo’.

As the Olive Press reported previously, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar also presented the first international Goya to Australian actress Cate Blanchett.

Actress Cate Blanchett (Image: Cordon Press)

