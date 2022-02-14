A cleaning lady has been arrested in Mutxamel, Alicante Province, after raiding her employer’s safe to steal €30,000 of jewellery and cash.

The 25-year-old woman was detained by the Guardia Civil after the theft in an Alicante City property.

The domestic worked for a jewellery store owner who stored some goods at home.

Last December, the Guardia were told about the robbery which did not involve any forced outside doors or locks.

An ‘inside job’ was the likely scenario which turned the focus onto the cleaner who used a key to open the house safe.

Several of the stolen items were recovered from the domestic’s Mutxamel home.

She has no criminal record but the Guardia Civil are investigating to see if other people that she worked for may have been robbed.

The woman was bailed after being charged with two counts of robbery.

