TRANS activist and popular ‘TikToker’ Daniela Requena has been appointed to a key socialist leadership role within the party in Valencia.

The 30-year-old journalist will be the secretary of LGTBI and Diversity within the new executive of the PSPV.

The party, which is the PSOE of the province of Valencia, is led by Carlos Fernandez Bielsa, mayor of Mislata, who announced the new signing.

Fernandez said her appointment reinforces his commitment to public policies and citizen support for a society free of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The Socialists continue to advance in respect and freedom and in securing new rights for all, without exclusion,” he said.

?Gracias @danielasirena3 por incorporarte al equipo en la secretaria de LGTBI de @pspvprovalencia

??Entre tod@s impulsaremos nuevos derechos para que la gente sea más feliz. Y afianzar una sociedad mejor, más libre e igualitaria, sin exclusiones, sin sectarismos y sin fanatismos https://t.co/l1VDHtlFaw — Alcalde de Mislata (@CarlosFBielsa) February 7, 2022

For her part, Requena has announced that her work in the Provincial Executive will be to fight to extend the rights of the collective, something she has already done altruistically through her videos.

“I am proud to be at the head of a secretariat whose political action is focused on trans people and the implementation of actions to stop violence against them,” she said.

Under the name Daniela Sirena she has accumulated more than 825,000 followers on TikTok where she has posted videos explaining her sexual reassignment surgery.

As well as being an educator about the issue, she has exposed the discrimination suffered by the transsexual community.

Daniela Requena at Espejo Publico (Image: Twitter)

Born in Valencia, she has a degree in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid, the city where she began her transition to womanhood.

She has worked as an editor for media outlets such as Cuore and the Telecinco programme Salvame, and as a contributor to the Antena 3 programme Espejo Publico, among others.

Her popularity on social networks -having more than 54.000 followers on Instagram – has helped her to make the leap to television talking about her transition and making the trans community more visible.

READ MORE: