THE University of Gibraltar offers students high quality, UK-aligned, employability focussed degrees in a sunny, safe and multicultural location.

The University’s focus on career readiness aims to produce employable graduates who go on to achieve rewarding careers in their field of choice. For more detail on the employability skills students gain from University of Gibraltar programmes, continue reading:

Bachelor in Business Administration (Hons)

Undergraduate

First year students complete a work-based project with a Gibraltar-based company, before moving on to complete an 8-week work placement in their second year, and a 10-week work placement in their third year; providing work experience and industry networks that offer significant competitive advantage to graduates seeking employment.

BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme

Undergraduate

This three-year programme contains nine to 12 months of sea or shore-based industry placements with major operators, allowing students to graduate with a BSc qualification and an Officer of the Watch certification.

University of Gibraltar

BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing

Undergraduate

Students spend approximately 50% of their time on this three-year programme in clinical environments, supported by experienced registered nurses and health care practitioners. Applications close Thursday 17th March 2022.

BSc (Hons) Computing and Entrepreneurship*

Undergraduate

Practically orientated, the BSc provides technical skills (e.g., computer programming and software project management), business and entrepreneurial skills (e.g., opportunity recognition, developing a business plan, financials, marketing) as well as the opportunity to gain professional IT certifications in areas such as programming, networks and cloud computing.

*Programme commences in September 2022.

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)

Postgraduate

Students spend approximately 120 days of this 1-year programme on placement in Gibraltar schools, under the guidance of school-based mentors. Applications close Friday 18th March 2022.

Master in Marine Science and Climate Change

Postgraduate

The Marine Science programme embeds theory and practice through laboratory and fieldwork research skills to prepare students to be ‘work-ready’ whatever their chosen career path, be it academic, NGO/Governmental or consultancy roles.

Master in Business Administration (MBA)

Postgraduate

Students focus on applying academic theory to practical work situations, developing their knowledge alongside equally driven individuals to become the leaders of tomorrow.

University of Gibraltar

Master in Leadership and Management

Postgraduate

In addition to face-to-face learning, students have the opportunity to complete relevant online modules delivered via King’s College London International School for Government.

Applications for September 2022 are now open for all University of Gibraltar programmes. Find out more at unigib.edu.gi