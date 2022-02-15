PRESTIGIOUS sherries from the Jerez area will feature in a new advertising campaign targeting UK drinkers after a recent sherry sales boost during COVID lockdowns.

The campaign will promote the drink in both trade and direct customer markets to widen its reach in the UK.

Sherry has an old image of it being the choice of elderly drinkers, but is currently enjoying something of a revival among younger people after years of declining British sales.

The marketing wing of the Consejo Regulardor de Jerez operates as ‘Sherry in Spain’ and aims to show a contemporary image of the local speciality to the UK market.

The word ‘Sherry’ is exclusively reserved for fortified wines produced between Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, and El Puerto de Santa María, in Cadiz Province.

Sherry consumption in the UK in 2020 rose by 13% compared to 2019, according to Nielsen statistics, with much of the year peppered by lockdown restrictions.

The ‘Sherry in Spain ‘campaign will highlight the quality of sherry produced in the Jerez area and will explain its history in Andalucia.

UK bars and restaurants will be encouraged to offer sherry in a nationwide promotional tour along with a series of press and online ‘influencer’ events.

Sherry will also be shown how versatile it can be in being matched up to different types food and how it is key ingredient in cocktails.

Although Sherry was first made in Spain, it was the Moors, who invaded the country in the 8th century, that introduced the technology required to fortify wine.

The names ‘Sherry’ and ‘Jerez’ both come from the Arabic word, ‘Sherish‘.

READ MORE: