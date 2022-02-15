A British fugitive wanted for drug trafficking offences has been arrested on Mallorca after a UK police tip-off.

The man with the initials MHS was detained by the Guardia Civil in Palma Nova, just four kilometres north of the popular British party resort of Magaluf.

He was transferred to the National Court in Madrid ahead of extradition proceedings.

Reports suggest that the trafficking charges he faces could earn him a life sentence if he’s convicted in the UK.

Spanish authorities received intelligence from the UK National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police that MHS could be hiding out in Spain, and specifically Mallorca.

They supplied a list of friends and locations that the fugitive could be staying at.

Within two days, surveillance work paid off with the sighting and subsequent arrest of MHS.

It’s the latest detention of a British criminal or suspect fleeing justice in Spain as part of the on-going cooperation between the two countries to catch UK fugitives.

READ MORE: