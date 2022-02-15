UNDER-FIRE Torrevieja Hospital has initiated an emotional support and training program for its front-line staff.

The program, named “Take care of ourselves to continue caring”, begins with two training sessions where emotional skills and then personal skills are considered.

The Psychiatry and Occupational Health services and the hospital’s own Nursing Department designed the project with a view to improving the ‘coping skills’ of staff at the troubled site.

Torrevieja Hospital has come under fierce criticism both before and after the recent change in management, last year.

The Olive Press has reported alleged neglect, mental abuse and no consideration for the plight of patients or their relatives.

On one occasion, a British expat was admitted for a routine gallstone operation and came out without his right leg.

The staff care program offers face-to-face psychological support with individual and group sessions scheduled according to the needs of the individual.

Sources say that the COVID-19 crisis has exposed all front-line health personnel to situations of “high emotional impact.”

