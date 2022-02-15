ALICANTE’S Easter ‘Semana Santa’ celebrations have been classified as a festival of ‘National Tourist Interest’.

Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdes, said: “Semana Santa in Alicante deeply moves both the people of Alicante and the tourists who come to see it.”

Valdes approved the new status for the Alicante week after a submission by the Valencian government.

ALICANTE’S BIG WEEK (Alicante Ayuntamiento image)

28 processions are held between Palm Sunday and Easter Day with spectacular displays on the city’s streets.

The commemorations have taken place for 420 years with extra events added in recent times.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, said: “It is a recognition of the work of thousands of people and many generations, who have made our Semana Santa a great religious, tourist and cultural event.”

150,000 people normally watch the Alicante processions which were cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrations will return this April.

