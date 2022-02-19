DYNAMIC, vibrant and dedicated to educational excellence.

The Benalmadena International College, is a modern-day school offering the British curriculum to children and young adults from three to eighteen years old from 30 different countries.

The school is one of only 15 in Spain to have been inspected and accredited to BSO standards (British School Overseas).

We are proud to have passed all inspection standards in our recent inspection. Since the inspection the school continues to grow from strength to strength.

The school is situated in an idyllic, yet convenient location just 300 metres from the beach, between the coastal towns of Benalmadena Costa and Fuengirola.

Its location of less than thirty minutes from Malaga airport and city centre, makes it the ideal place for the many international students who attend BIC, and participate in its popular Student Homestay Programme.

Founded in 1997 by current school director, Mr. Keith Ellis, the school’s philosophy aims to give each child focused learning in an enjoyable environment – an experience they will treasure for the rest of their lives.

Facilities at The Benálmadena International College are of a high standard, and contribute to an enjoyable and interactive experience for students.

It has spacious modern classrooms, a games room, cafeteria (providing healthy snacks and lunches to students), purpose-built science laboratories, IT suites, library, art studio, as well as a special Sixth Form Research Area sitting on 17,500 square metres of grounds.

But more importantly the teachers and staff are dedicated to providing the best educational experience possible, to all its students.

Sports and recreational activities play an important role in school life and the college believes in the importance sport plays in the education and development of its students.

It offers a wide range of sports to students including cricket, touch rugby, football, tennis and athletics, among others, and BIC plays an active role in inter-schools competitions on the Costa del Sol.

For more information on the educational programmes offered and its quality International Student Homestay Programme (running for the past 25 years), go to www.bic-benal.com or call the school directly on +34 952 561 666.