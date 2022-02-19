2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool garage - € 285,000

Immaculate Penthouse Apartment, located in the very sought Avenida Augusta en Jávea of 110 m2 living space. As you enter through the hall on the ground floor you will find a bright and good size living/dinning room with a balcony to enjoy the marvelous open views. An ample and fully equipped fitted kitchen and a guess toilet. The stairs lead you to the first floor to the master bedroom with the ensuite bathroom, and a great terrace to enjoy the open views where you can see the sea, a further double bedroom also with an ensuite bathroom and exit to a terrace. A plus, an exterior shower… See full property details