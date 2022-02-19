THE moment a German Shepherd was reunited with its family, seven years after it went missing, has gone viral in Spain.

A skeletal looking Dino was found scavenging along a stretch of road between the towns of Deifontes and Iznalloz, in Granada.

He had the good fortune to be spotted by Pepa Tenorio, a 40-year-old animal lover who always stops for strays and carries a micro-chip reader in her car.

She scooped up the dog and put him on the back seat of her Opel Clio – which is decorated in animal motifs and contains a veritable pet shop of animal treats – before checking to see if he was chipped.

She then discovered that he had been registered to an owner seven years and tracked them down to return the pet.

Although the original owner has since died, his son was very happy to take in his father’s beloved pet and the pair were reunited in an emotion scene.

The reunion was posted on Pepa’s instagram and has already attracted 14,000 followers.

Posiblemente la historia más preciosa que vais a ver hoy en twitter. Mi paisana granadina #PepaTenorio dándonos ua lección.

Dico reunited with his family after 7 years

She used the post to remind us of the importance of chipping your pet.

“Please, whenever you see an animal on the street, don’t just pass by,” she wrote.

“We don’t know its past, we don’t know if there is a story behind it and a family looking for their pet”.

