2 bedroom Villa for sale in Hondon de las Nieves with pool - € 165,000

Villa Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 165,000

CHANCE. REDUCED PRICE. INDEPENDENT VILLA WITH POOL. Located in Urb. La Montañosa – Hondón de Las Nieves. (Alicante) In a very quiet area with all services – 35Km from the Sea – 20Km from Elche – 33Km from the Airport – 40Km from Alicante – 10Km to the Golf Course This Villa with 80m2 on a plot of 450m2 built in 2015. in the Urb. La Montañosa, an excellent community with neighbors throughout the year. It consists of: SINGLE PLANT: – 2 rooms – 2 bathrooms – Living room – American kitchen OUTDOORS: – Swimming pool – Porch – Yard – Trees – Shower – Private parking area – Solarium