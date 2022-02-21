THE body of a British man reported missing for a week from his Costa Blanca home has been found 70 kilometres away in a parked car next to a reservoir.

Christopher Webb, 87, was last spotted in Javea on February 13.

CHRISTOPHER WEBB

His car, a Mazda station wagon, was also missing from his home

A Guardia Civil appeal on Wednesday said that locating the grey-coloured vehicle would be crucial in finding Mr.Webb.

A Javea area search including the use of a Guardia helicopter came to nothing.

On Sunday, the grey Mazda vehicle was spotted parked by the Bellus reservoir, in Beniganim- some 70 kilometres north-west of Javea.

Police officers discovered Mr.Webb’s body inside the car.

No more information has been provided.

