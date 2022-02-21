A NEW exhibition of fashion showing iconic outfits from the silver screen has been unveiled at Madrid’s CaixaForum.

Cine y Moda curated by French designer and ‘enfant terrible’ Jean Paul Gaultier opened its doors last week and will run until June in Spain’s capital.

Designer Jean Paul, Gaultier presents Cine y Moda exhibition at Caixa Forum in Madrid. Credit Image: © Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/Cordon Press

Exhibits including the famous conical bra worn by Madonna during the 1990 Blonde Ambition tour designed by Gaultier himself are displayed alongside outfits that inspired the designer.

Madonna on the Blonde Ambition tour 1990 — Madonna wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier Photo: Cordon Press

Rocky’s shorts, Zorro’s mask and the Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve are among the 100 garments on display alongside movie clips, posters and stills.

Gaultier chooses Audrey Hepburn in a little black dress worn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Grace Kelly in Dior in Hitchcock’s Rear Window among the most influential fashion creations.

Up there too is his own design worn by Victoria Abril in Pedro Almodóvar’s Kika.

Pedro Almodóvar, Victoria Abril and Jean Paul Gaultier on the set of

Kika . Photo: NACHO PINEDO on display at Caixa Forum.

Entitled Cine y Moda (Cinema and Fashion), the exhibition is a joint project between La Cinémathèque Française and Spain’s La Caixa Foundation that was first displayed in Paris.

“I think that fashion shows represent life and society – and the evolution of society – and so does cinema,” said Gaultier at the exhibition launch on Thursday.

“In this exhibition you can see how, little by little, fashion and film reflect what’s going on in society and how the world is evolving. You can see what’s going on and how men and women are evolving.”

READ MORE: