AN illegal party in a network of road tunnels in an isolated area of Benissa was raided by the Guardia Civil and the Policia Local.

The rave was attended by over 20 people.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for supplying drugs to the party goers.

A stage had been created with a sound system inside one of the tunnels and officers spotted guests consuming alcohol and drugs.

The group was cleared with an element of care as the group was highly intoxicated and under the influence of narcotics.

Officers also turned away new arrivals.

A check of parked cars uncovered around 50 amphetamine pills in one of them that belonged to the 33-year-old man, along with €170 in a small bundle of notes.

He was a repeat offender who targeted illegal parties to sell drugs at them.

He was bailed after a Denia court appearance.

