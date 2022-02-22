IT’S awful to think one might live next door or could be sitting on the next table enjoying a beer.

But there is a very good reason why the authorities regularly team up to appeal for help to catch Britain’s Most Wanted fugitives in Spain.

Sadly the majority of Brits who go on the run head for Spain, where it is easy to blend in without much effort among the large expat communities along the coast.

We may have come a long way since the days where there was no extradition treaty between the UK and Spain and the sunny climes of the Costa del Crime became a haven for hardened criminals on the lam.

But these days it is still possible to hide in plain sight, and police increasingly rely on tip offs from the general public to help nab a dangerous array of offenders.

The latest mugshots include murderers, drug dealers and armed robbers.

These are some of the most dangerous criminals, who often don’t think twice before resorting to violence.

We may have come a long way since the days where there was no extradition treaty between the UK and Spain and the sunny climes of the Costa del Crime became a haven for hardened criminals on the lam.

But these days it is still possible to hide in plain sight, and police increasingly rely on tip offs from the general public to help nab a dangerous array of offenders.

The latest mugshots include murderers, drug dealers and armed robbers.

Thankfully one of the 12 caught last week was nabbed due to one officer’s eagle eyes.

Keep your eyes peeled for the others.

READ MORE: