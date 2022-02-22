A MAN, 28, has been arrested in connection with attempting to rape a young woman in her car in Sevilla.
The incident took place at around 3am on Sunday, February 20.
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, told police she was returning to her car after a night out with friends at La Cartuja nightclub.
A friend accompanied to her vehicle on Avenida de los Descubrimiento before leaving.
When the woman was alone, a man approached her asking for a cigarette light before pushing her into the car and attempting to rape her.
The victim’s cries for help were overheard by nearby plain-clothes police officers who rushed to the scene and intervened.
Police then arrested the man and he was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.
