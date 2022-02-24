HEART-THROB actor Jason Momoa is in Mallorca filming a new series on rock-climbing.

The actor is an avid climber and has been tackling the Devil´s Cave in Porto Cristo as part of a new TV series The Climb, to be shown on HBO.

The show follows amateurs as they train and attempt to compete in the ‘World’s Best Amateur Rock Climber‘ competition.

Jason Momoa shows off his muscular biceps and goes shirtless while filming scenes of new rock climbing reality show from a boat in Mallorca#ShowBiz#Blogger pic.twitter.com/bpgRuL23PE — Augustus Piloo (@AugustusPiloo_) February 20, 2022

Momoa is to present alongside Chris Sharma, a professional climber considered by some to be the best climber in the world.

The pair began climbing together in their teenage years.

The 42-year-old Hawaii-born actor who rose to fame for his role in Game of Thrones, incorporated climbing into his fitness regime in preparation for the Aquaman movies.

Production teams have also been seen in Alt Urgell and Pallars Jussa in Catalunya.

Twelve amateur climbers will attempt climbs throughout France, Austria, Spain, Mallorca, and the US.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” Momoa said.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

