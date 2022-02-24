ANDALUCIAN schools will be able to ease up on their mask policies once “80% of children have been vaccinated” the Deputy Regional Minister of Health, Catalina Garcia has said.

Speaking with journalists during a visit to Cadiz this Wednesday, February 23, Garcia said that the elimination of masks in classrooms will take place when there is a high percentage of vaccinated children.

“It is necessary to take into account the level of vaccination in children between 5 and 11 years old in order to remove the mask in schools. Once 80% of the children in this age group have been vaccinated, this decision can be taken,” she said.

The Deputy-Minister, informed that there is currently a high percentage of vaccinated children, but with the first dose only.

“We have to get the second dose, and when there is a percentage of around 80%, it will be a measure that can be adopted,” she added.

Garcia also praised the ‘the behaviour in schools during the pandemic’ which has been ‘exemplary’ and ‘effective’ thanks to the bubbles and the protected spaces that teachers have created in collaboration with the Health Department.

