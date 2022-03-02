ORIHUELA will be organising a series of exhibitions and marches in honour of International Women’s Day, celebrated every March 8.

Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó explained, “We want to commemorate this date with the motto: “Orihuela, making equality a reality.”

“ACTS NOT WORDS”: Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó announces the events

On International Women’s Day itself, an exhibition, “Acts not words”, will open in the María Moliner Municipal Library at 11am.

That evening, the traditional march will commence at 7pm from Orihuela Town Hall to the Glorieta Gabriel Miró, where a manifesto will be read.

A conference will be held on March 10 at 7pm, “The initiatives of women in the Construction of Peace”, by Tatiana Miralles, in the Conference Room of the CAM Classroom.

To finish off the week, a ‘gala unicas’ (unique gala) will be held in the Assembly Hall of the CAM Auditorium at 7pm, to “recognize the trajectory of different women from Orihuela, acknowledging their efforts and serving as a reference for our population in general,” according to Councillor Baldo.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day: Celebrating the inspirational work of expat women in Spain