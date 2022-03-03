STARTGROUP is the leading Estate Agent on Mijas Costa with 20 years experience that values its client relationships above everything else.

Established in 2003, they are a truly international company with English, Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, French, German, Russian and Polish employees.

StartGroup prides itself on client care both before and after property sales, having been founded on the motto: “Service from Start to Finish.”

All StartGroup staff undergo training by an external auditor as soon as they join the company so you can be sure that you are dealing with professionals of the utmost quality.

StarGroup’s office in Benalmadena

In September 2021, StartGroup was the first company in the world to have all its staff certified by the International Association of Property Professionals.

StartGroup has local knowledge that only 20 years of experience can provide.

It judges its success not by the number of sales but by the vast number of clients that return to do business.

There has never been a better time to buy on the Costa del Sol and with StartGroup, you can rest assured that you are partnering with the best in the business.

Apart from the well established office in Calahonda, there is also a new office in Torrequebrada which opened in October 2021.

The beautiful coastal views are a fitting venue for a business that has

continued to thrive.

Real Estate Costa del Sol StarGroup

For international buyers, the knowledge required to navigate Spanish bureaucracy can be overwhelming.

But with StartGroup though, you needn’t worry.

They have the legal knowledge and expertise to help you invest in your dream property without being drowned in paperwork.

StartGroup is an officially licensed estate agent, accredited by both the The Professional Association of Real Estate Managers in Building Promotions and the CEI.

Ultimately, the principles of honesty and fairness on which the business was founded 20 years ago remain as strong today as they ever were.

For more information on what StartGroup can do for you, contact them on their website www.startgroup.com, by phone on +34 952 90 48 90, or by email: info@startgroup.com