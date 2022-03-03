THE actor Antony Starr has been arrested in Alicante for allegedly cutting a man’s face with a glass during a bar brawl.

The 46-year-old New Zealander who is famous for roles in The Boys and Homelander is on location on the Costa Blanca filming a new movie by director Guy Ritchie.

Policia Nacional confirmed that they had detained Starr after a fight broke out in the centre of Alicante on Tuesday night and he is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Starr was detained for allegedly ‘glassing’ a 21-year-old man in the face in a drunken fight that broke out around 2am in a bar on Calle Castaños.

The man, identified by his first name Bathuel in the local press was bleeding from a cut on his now when police arrived at the scene and was taken to hospital where he had four stitches.

Starr has been posting about his stay in Alicante on social media and shared a photo of a meal he had earlier in the day at Alicante port.

Here’s some food. That I did not eat. As opposed to food that I did eat. Exciting stuff we do on here. pic.twitter.com/1ivQYSh1IN — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) March 1, 2022

He is in Alicante for Ritchie’s new project, an as yet unnamed action-thriller starring Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

Locations around Alicante are said to double for Afghanistan where the film is set.

