3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Teulada with garage - € 325,500

Finca/Country House Teulada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 325,500

Beautiful country house, with three bedrooms, porch, BBQ area, and garage, to sell in Teulada. This beautiful house is located in Teulada, has open panoramic views, a lot of privacy, land of more than 5 thousand m2, garage, warehouse, open porch and private terrace. Access to the house is through an external staircase, reaching the open porch, perfect for summer days due to its shade, and winter days due to the sun and the panoramic views it offers. Upon entering the house we have access to the spacious and bright living / dining room with fireplace. Next we access a small hall from where we… See full property details