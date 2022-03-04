REFUGEES fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been offered free rail transport throughout Spain.

The country’s Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has ordered train operator Renfe to ensure free travel for Ukrainian citizens arriving in Spain who have a need to travel.

Renfe organisational hub is in Barcelona, and will coordinate all operations from there.

They offer a dozen trains every day from Barcelona and Alicante.

Free services will also be offered if refugees have a need to travel into France and further destinations on the SNCF service.

In order to benefit from the free rail travel, Ukrainian citizens must carry a passport or identity document and present it at Renfe sales points, service centres or ticket offices.

READ MORE:

– Housing association to provide 100 unoccupied flats for fleeing Ukrainians in Spain’s Alicante province

– Grenade launchers and machines: What Spain will send to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion