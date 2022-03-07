THREE people, including a baby, died after two cars collided in the Mar Menor area of Murcia on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called at 10.29 pm with reports of an accident on the southbound carriageway of the AP-7 close to exit 788 for Los Alcazares.

Two adults and a baby were killed as victims were trapped in two vehicles.

Firefighters released passengers from the cars at the scene, which was attended by ambulances, as well as the Guardia Civil and Policia Local.

A child said to be around 7 years was taken to hospital in a critical condition while another child, aged approximately 9 years, suffered broken legs.

Three other people were slightly injured.

No further details about the accident or the victims have been disclosed by authorities.

On February 22, a 13-year-old boy. died as the family car was rammed by a lorry on the A-7 near Librilla.

His two triplet brothers survived the accident.

